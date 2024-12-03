VROMI COLLABORATES WITH NIPA TO ADDRESS WORKFORCE NEEDS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is proud to announce its collaboration with the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) to offer students from the Property Management program practical experience through internships.

This groundbreaking partnership began in July 2024, led by VROMI Cabinet chief of staff Mr. Luciano Nicholls, following discussions with members from the relevant department. The project represents a significant step in bridging the gap between education and employment opportunities.

The partnership comes at a critical time as VROMI addresses the challenge of capacity and an aging workforce. By welcoming NIPA students specializing in Welding, Carpentry, and Automotive Maintenance, the Ministry is investing in the next generation of skilled professionals while ensuring that its operations remain efficient and innovative.

In November, six motivated students joined VROMI for hands-on internships. They will work with the Ministry two days a week during the current term and transition to a three-day schedule in the upcoming school term.

This cohort is the first group of NIPA students to participate in this collaborative initiative, and their internship will continue until approximately June 2025. “This collaboration is a testament to VROMI’s commitment to fostering education and providing opportunities for our young people,” said the Honorable Minister Patrice Gumbs.

“The experience gained here will help the students transition seamlessly into the workforce, and we are optimistic about hiring some of these talented individuals upon their graduation.”

The program is mutually beneficial and falls in line with NIPA’s school model where students gain invaluable real-world experience while VROMI benefits from the energy and innovation of the students. Andrea Paul, the NIPA coordinator, has been instrumental in ensuring the program’s success, fostering strong communication between the institution and the Ministry. “This initiative is about more than internships,” Gumbs added.

Job Coach Coordinator at NIPA, Ms. Andrea Paul, stated that this initiative is about investing in Sint Maarten’s future. We are equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed” As the partnership continues to grow, the Ministry remains focused on creating pathways for students to secure employment, ultimately helping to build a skilled workforce that benefits the entire community.

The Ministry of VROMI thanks NIPA for its collaboration and trust, and looks forward to seeing this program thrive in the years to come.