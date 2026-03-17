VROMI-KADASTER SIGN LANDMARK MOU TO ENHANCE COOPERATION % IMPROVE EFFICIENCY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Kadaster Sint Maarten are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that marks an exciting new chapter in the island's geospatial data management.

This agreement reflects a shared commitment to collaboration and innovation, with the goal of delivering better public services, smarter spatial planning, stronger infrastructure development, and more efficient processes for the Domain, Policy and Permits departments.

Both institutions have made meaningful and commendable investments in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, and this MOU builds on that momentum. By aligning their efforts and combining their strengths, VROMI and Kadaster are positioning Sint Maarten to benefit from a modern, integrated data infrastructure that will support informed and timely decision-making across government.

“Today is more than just an agreement to cooperate. It represents our commitment to overcoming years of administrative inefficiency, bridging knowledge and data gaps, and working not in the interest of individual mandates, but of collective strength towards improving service to the people. In 2026, government should not and cannot work from a place of ignorant isolation to deliver critical services,” stated VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs Jr.

The MOU outlines two exciting initiatives that will advance this vision. Kadaster will be mandated as the registry authority for the registration and management of all underground infrastructure on the island, consistent with the internationally proven KLIC model, a framework that ensures the safe and coordinated management of excavation and utility works.

Additionally, a National GIS Platform will be developed and implemented to enable structured data sharing and interoperability among government entities, public utilities, and other key stakeholders, ensuring that all parties have access to accurate, up-to-date geospatial information when they need it most.

Kadaster Managing Director Benjamin Ortega reflected on a vision that first took root nearly two decades ago. “I recall returning to the island in 2007, working for the Ministry of VROMI, and it was there that this vision was born; a vision of working together on a continuous, structural basis to improve not only the technical fabric of life in St. Maarten, but to create genuine added value for the people we serve. To sit here today as Director of Kadaster, so many years later, and see that vision become reality, is truly an honour.”

Among the most exciting outcomes of this collaboration will be the positive impact on the Domain, Policy and Permits departments within VROMI. With access to a unified and up-to-date geospatial dataset, permitting reviews will be streamlined, processing times reduced, and domain assessments made more accurate.

Gumbs reiterated his commitment to improving services and trsut within VROMI during his mandate. Gumbs gave an example of how a citizen requesting an excerpt from the civil registry encountered delays when the addresses at the Civil Registry, the Permits Department, and the Kadaster differed, turning a simple administrative task into a months-long exercise to obtain a registration form.

With this move towards administrative collaboration, citizens and businesses can look forward to faster, better-informed decisions that reflect the government's commitment to responsive and efficient service delivery.

Also present at the signing ceremony was VROMI Secretary General, Kenson Plaisimond. He said one of the most tangible deliverables emerging from this collaboration is Kadaster’s initiative to introduce a Cables and Lines Information Center (CLIC) database for St Maarten, modelled off of the Kadaster Netherland's KLIC, a centralised registry for underground cable and pipeline infrastructure.

Minister Gumbs pointed out that the MOU includes provisions for a Joint Steering Committee, with three immediate objectives: delivery of a base infrastructure map, establishment of an underground infrastructure registry, and development of a robust GIS data platform.

He added that the full potential of geospatial technology, already in use for some years, has yet to be fully realized as a tool for integration and effective governance across all stakeholders both within and linked to Government.

The vision is to use the tool for several applications including insurance claims, infrastructure monitoring, disaster management, and efficient management of domain lands and permitting.

To bring this vision to life, the MOU establishes a joint Steering Committee comprising representatives from both VROMI and Kadaster to guide implementation and develop the operational and financial agreements needed to move forward. Cost-sharing arrangements and funding mechanisms will be put in place to ensure a fair and sustainable partnership.

Director Ortega affirmed Kadaster’s ongoing dedication to advancing St. Maarten’s geospatial knowledge through GIS and sustained institutional cooperation. “We are here with you, and for the country of St. Maarten,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

Minister Gumbs closed the ceremony by saying "This MOU is a proud milestone for Sint Maarten. By working together, VROMI and Kadaster are laying the groundwork for smarter governance, better services, and a stronger future for our island and its people."