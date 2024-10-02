VSA Minister Meets with Board Members of Sint Maarten Seniors & Pensioners Association | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) Ms. Veronica Jansen-Webster met with board members of the Sint Maarten Seniors and Pensioners Association (SMSPA) to discuss critical issues impacting the well-being of seniors in Sint Maarten.

The VSA Minister was accompanied by senior policy advisor Mr. Herbert Martina. While the SMSPA delegation included Patricia Flanders (President), Raymond Jessurun (Vice-President), Frances Rovelet (Secretary of Organization), and Veronica Arndell (Secretary for contact with members in nursing homes and senior citizens centers).

During the meeting, Drs. Raymond Jessurun presented a detailed report titled “Aging with Dignity and Rights,” highlighting the most pressing concerns of the elderly in Sint Maarten and the broader Latin American and Caribbean region. Mr. Jessurun, who also serves as Ambassador to International Organizations on behalf of civil society organizations in the region, stressed the need for greater attention to the dignity, rights, and well-being of seniors.

The SMSPA delegation emphasized several key issues faced by the senior population:

- Old Age Pension Disparities: The board expressed their concerns about the significant disparities in old age pensions within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Despite the high cost of living in Sint Maarten, seniors receive the lowest pension in the Kingdom. This issue, which has been raised with the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2000, remains unresolved, even after similar complaints from the special municipalities of Bonaire, Statia, and Saba.

- Healthcare Access: While the Sint Maarten Medical Center and SZV promote "delivering patient-centered care close to home, SMSPA is of the opinion" seniors face difficulties building lasting relationships with specialists due to frequent staff rotations. This creates challenges for seniors seeking consistent and trustworthy care.

- SMSPA spoke of discriminatory Pension Deductions: Retired government employees with FZOG and seniors using the ZV-62+ plan are required to contribute 10% of their pension or income, compared to the 4.2% contribution from active employees. The SMSPA highlighted the long-standing inequity of this policy, dating back to the Netherlands Antilles, and called for it to be addressed, as it has been in Aruba and Curaçao.

- Barriers to Service: The forced reliance on online services has created a significant challenge for seniors, who are often asked to seek help from family members or senior organizations to access these services. The association pointed out that this practice violates the seniors' right to access services through their preferred medium and raises concerns about privacy.

- Housing Struggles Post-Hurricane Irma: Many seniors are still grappling with inadequate housing since Hurricane Irma. Financial constraints have prevented them from rebuilding stronger homes, and some repairs have been left incomplete, leaving homes with leaks and other issues that negatively impact seniors' emotional and physical well-being.

The board members urged the Ministry of VSA to maintain an open dialogue with the association and explore meaningful solutions that allow seniors to retire with dignity, enjoy decent pension incomes, and access necessary services without undue hardship.

The meeting concluded with Minister Jansen-Webster reaffirming her commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the SMSPA. She emphasized her dedication to ensuring the well-being of seniors and stated that she will facilitate a follow-up meeting with the SMSPA, where they will delve deeper into the issues discussed.

During this follow-up session, plausible solutions will be explored and prepared for presentation to the government, as part of a continued effort to improve the quality of life for Sint Maarten’s senior citizens. Minister Jansen-Webster pledged her support for improving the conditions for seniors even when assuming her new role in Parliament.

Group photo.