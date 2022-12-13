W.I.T.U. continues dialogue with CBA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday, December 13th the board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (W.I.T.U.) in the absence of its President Mr. Stuart Johnson met once again with its members employed at the Charlotte Brookson Academy (CBA) at 7:30 am to give an update on the outcome of last night's meeting with Director Ms. Tatiana Arrindell and members of the Board of Directors.

“Unfortunately, the meeting did not yield concrete resolutions such as a date for the vacation allowance payment or for the expired labor permits. As a result, the members decided to continue with the deliberations as they pertained to the way forward.

“At around 9 am W.I.T.U. received an email stating that the CBA Board would send us an update after 2 p.m. concerning the Vacation Allowance, and that the labor permits were ready to be picked up.

“It is regretful that the CBA Board has once again failed to inform its staff accordingly and as promised in the email. Ironically, it is the same lack of communication and respect that has brought them to this juncture in the first place.

“W.I.T.U. will continue to support its members in their plight to receive what is rightfully theirs. Additionally, we strongly encourage the Board of Directors of the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts to ensure that the payment of the Vacation Allowance and the distribution of the new labor permits will occur without further delay,” The Board of the W.I.T.U. said on Tuesday in a press statement.