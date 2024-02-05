Warning to Local Businesses on Sint Maarten Regarding Scam Attempts | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting local businesses about a concerning rise in fraudulent activities targeting companies on the island. The Fraud Department of KPSM is actively investigating multiple incidents where businesses have been subjected to scam attempts through deceptive emails requesting payments for purported services rendered.

Modus Operandi: The scammers have been utilizing fraudulent invoices, appearing authentic, to deceive businesses into making unwarranted payments for services that were never rendered. The Police Force has observed a pattern where these misleading emails request payments for work purportedly completed.

Current Investigations: The Fraud Department of KPSM is actively investigating several cases related to these scams. The Police Force is working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for these fraudulent activities.

Police Advisory: In light of these incidents, the Sint-Maarten Police Force strongly advises all local businesses to exercise extreme caution and vigilance when handling invoices and making online payments. It is crucial for businesses to:

Verify Invoices: Cross-check and verify the authenticity of all invoices received, especially those requesting payment for services rendered. Communication Confirmation: Independently confirm the legitimacy of any payment request through direct communication with the relevant parties, using contact information obtained from reliable sources. Employee Awareness: Educate employees about the risks of fraudulent activities and establish clear communication channels to report any suspicious emails or requests. Report Suspicious Activity: Businesses are encouraged to report any suspicious emails, invoices, or activities to the Sint-Maarten Police Force immediately.

Contact Information: For reporting suspicious activity or seeking assistance related to potential scams, please contact the Fraud Department of the Sint-Maarten Police Force:

At +1721-5422222.