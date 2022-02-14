WEC will guide MPC electro/plumbing students for SKILLS Netherlands Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - Two students, Gilmar Blackman and Nathan Joseph, of the electrical/plumbing program at Milton Peters College (MPC) were selected to represent St. Maarten in the upcoming SKILLS Netherlands Competition of March the 31st in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Saskia Kliphuis, Innovation Coordinator SVOBE Schools said on Monday in a media statement.

Besides receiving training from their teachers Patrice Cocks and Kenneth Tjon-tam-Pau, the students can now also rely on additional training from electrical and plumbing company WEC.

Director Rosiendo Rombley, alumnus from MPC himself, decided to share his vast expertise. His technicians Klaas Meyer and Fabian Biserto will show the students how the latest techniques in especially the plumbing field are applied on various worksites.

MPC department head PBL&PKL Vital Carty is elated about this, since it fits perfectly with the department’s plans to bring the world of work more extensively into the school, through field visits and students executing real work assignments.