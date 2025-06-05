WENDY’S NOW OPEN TO LOCALS AND VISITORS AT PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is proud to announce the grand opening of a brand-new Wendy’s restaurant in the Meet & Greet area.

This exciting new addition follows the earlier launch of the Wendy’s concession in the Departure Hall, which has been catering exclusively to traveling passengers. This new location is open to everyone, including locals, friends, and family members picking up or dropping off passengers.

The addition of Wendy’s to the public side of the airport has been highly anticipated by the community, and PJIAE is excited to finally open the doors to a space where everyone can enjoy fresh, quick-service meals in a convenient location.

“This is more than just another fast-food outlet, it’s a reflection of our commitment to enhancing the non-aeronautical experience for all who use the airport, travelers and locals alike,” said Suraj Ramdas, Manager Non-Aeronautical Revenue at PJIAE.

“The response to the first Wendy’s location in the Departure Hall was incredibly positive, but we knew the community was waiting for a more accessible option. We’re proud to deliver that today.”

The new Wendy’s features comfortable indoor seating, quick-service efficiency, and the same beloved menu that has made the brand a global favorite. Its convenient location provides a dining option for airport employees, taxi drivers, and the general public, all without the need to go through security checks.

With this opening, PJIAE continues its mission to provide enhanced services and amenities to travelers and the local community, as part of its broader terminal redevelopment and commercial revitalization efforts.

Everyone is welcome. Come hungry and leave happy!