Wescot-Williams Addresses Constitutional Suitability for Small Island States at InterExpo 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE HAGUE - A reflective and forward-looking address on Sint Maarten’s constitutional journey was delivered at InterExpo 2025 in The Hague by President of Parliament, Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams. The presentation was well received, contributing substantively to discussions on Kingdom relations, governance, and sustainable development.

Fifteen years after Sint Maarten became a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Member of Parliament (MP) Wescot-Williams invited renewed reflection on whether existing constitutional arrangements are genuinely suited to the realities of a Small Island Developing State (SIDS).

She emphasized that the challenge facing Sint Maarten is not constitutional form alone, but constitutional fitness, particularly when applied uniformly to vastly different political, economic, and geographic contexts.

At the center of her address was the concept of constitutional suitability, questioning whether current governance structures adequately reflect the scale limitations, vulnerabilities, and high operating costs inherent to small island states. She underscored that SIDS require proportional treatment within larger political frameworks, rather than one-size-fits-all models.

Key issues highlighted in the address included:

SIDS Realities: Limited scale, constrained administrative capacity, high costs, and susceptibility to external shocks demand governance models tailored to small island contexts.

Asymmetric Relationships: Persistent hierarchical power dynamics within the Kingdom hinder genuine partnership and contribute to democratic deficits.

Financial Oversight: Existing financial supervision frameworks were critiqued for prioritizing control over development. A SIDS-appropriate approach, she noted, must allow for counter-cyclical investment, resilience planning, and access to development financing.

Kingdom Affairs: Caribbean countries continue to have limited influence over critical matters such as foreign affairs and defense, despite their status as autonomous countries within the Kingdom.

Shared Kingdom Budget: The absence of a joint Kingdom budget for shared responsibilities was identified as a structural deficit that weakens equal partnership.

Scale Limitations in Public Services: Small scale presents ongoing challenges for healthcare, education, justice, and regulatory systems, requiring realistic and collaborative Kingdom solutions.

Right to Development: MP Wescot-Williams called for a shift in focus from constitutional debates centered on decolonization toward development, emphasizing capacity building, resilience, and institutional strengthening.

Partnership and Reciprocity: A modern Kingdom relationship demands both continued governance reform at the country level and impartial, inclusive engagement by Kingdom institutions.

Equity over Equality: Equal treatment does not necessarily result in fairness; equitable outcomes require proportional measures that recognize difference.

Role of Women: She highlighted the pivotal role of women in governance and development across the Kingdom and their capacity to inspire future generations of leadership.

Concluding her address, the MP outlined a vision grounded in justice, partnership, the right to development, and Caribbean-centered governance, calling for a Kingdom relationship that recognizes the unique realities of its Caribbean countries and responds with fairness, responsibility, and mutual respect.

Her participation at InterExpo 2025 reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s commitment to constructive dialogue, constitutional realism, and collaborative solutions to build resilient institutions and a more balanced Kingdom partnership.