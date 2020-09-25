West Tech Shipping and the Rotary Club Assist Families with Back to School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – West Tech Shipping is donating school supplies to underprivileged students across the region.

This week the regional courier and logistics company donated tablets, wireless keyboards and school supplies to the Rotary Club, which selected the students who would benefit most from the donation. In a supporting press release the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunset says that supporting basic education and literacy is one of its primary areas of focus and the Club strongly believes in the right to sound education for every child.

“Providing a tablet for a student in need is like igniting a flame of endless opportunities. Although COVID-19 has presented our educational system with numerous challenges, it has also accelerated our educational system to embrace all the benefits of technology through virtual learning. As an educator and avid supporter of education, I am truly honored to be a part of an organization that takes action to create lasting change in our community”

President of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunset, Elisia Lake stated.

The 2020 school year is a very challenging one from a number of angles. With the introduction of homeschooling, tablets and other mobile devices have become a staple in the education curriculum. A number of families, in particular families with more than one student, have found it burdensome to source virtual learning devices to accommodate their needs. West Tech shipping recognizes that business and organizations must play its part in assisting those families for the benefit of the children.

“West Tech Shipping always strives to assist the community in whatever little way that we can. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many lives and created a major technological shift in the education system, one that many parents were not prepared for. We felt that if we could touch at least one underprivileged family from each of the five territories in which we operate, we would have lessened the burden and contributed to the education of a child.”

“We are not solely in the business of shipping your packages; we want to give back to our customers and the wider community. We are grateful that the Rotary Club agreed to partner with us on this humble venture by selecting and handing over the supplies to the deserving students.”

Commented West Tech Shipping’s Regional Marketing Manager-Delia Louis

This gesture is not the first time the Shipping Company has played an integral part in the development of the community. West Tech has partnered with the Buddy Bench programme to fight bullying in schools; the Dunnottar School to provide employment experience to a disabled student, the Make It Happen Foundation on prisoner rehabilitation, the Salvation Army through volunteer time, made donations to local charitable causes and supported sporting, cultural and social events through sponsorships. West Tech Shipping continues to work with local colleges to provide annual internship and employment opportunities for students.

About West Tech Shipping

West Tech Shipping is the leading, regional courier and logistics company. West Tech customers enjoy fast, easy and affordable air shipments (Monday to Friday), and one weekly sea freight package shipment, from the United States into the Caribbean region.

Simply order your items anywhere online, or West Tech orders for you, and you can receive your packages in as little as two business days, once the packages reach our US warehouse.

The shipping service can also be utilised to receive packages from friends and relatives in the US, or if you are travelling and do not wish to pay extra charges for flight luggage.

West Tech offers tracking and shipment notification services, as well as, the option to pay online or via our mobile app, using your personal West Tech account. West Tech customers also benefit from “Shippy” points on their orders, which can be used to pay for shipping and handling fees.

West Tech Shipping provides five convenient locations across the region, in Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Maarten, Grenada and Barbados

To experience quick shipping at the most competitive rates sign up for a free West Tech Shipping account at www.westtechshipping.com/register.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33724:west-tech-shipping-and-the-rotary-club-assist-families-with-back-to-school&Itemid=450