WestJet Boeing Aircraft to be Removed from Runway. Airport Closed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) confirms that an incident occurred today, Sunday, September 7, 2025, involving a WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating as flight WS2276 from Toronto (YYZ) to St. Maarten (SXM).

The aircraft landed at 13:31 local time. PJIAE has contacted local contractors with heavy equipment to assist in the safe removal of the aircraft from the runway.

Once the aircraft is removed and the runway is inspected by SXM Civil Aviation, operations will resume.

All relevant civil aviation authorities and Sint Maarten stakeholders have been notified.

Passengers and the public are advised to contact WestJet directly via their website for further updates regarding the flight.

The runway is currently closed. Once the aircraft has been removed and the runway has been inspected by SXM Civil Aviation, it will be reopened.