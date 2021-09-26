Wever donates reading books, supplies to Excellence Academy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Former Minister Chris Wever continued his community first efforts on Friday when he donated various school supplies and 40 reading books from local author "TamLeoBooks" to Excellence Learning Academy. Wever, who opts to focus his energy on those in need, said he admires the work that the Academy has been doing with special needs children.

"The passion of Ms. Brookes for the children at the Excellence Learning Academy is well known and definitely well intended. Their work speaks for itself. I just wanted to do my part for these children who also form part of our community and who also deserve our attention," Wever said.

Excellence Learning Academy Foundation is a non-profit organization that was birthed on October 2nd, 2017, one month after the most devastating hurricane St. Maarten has seen, destroying more than 1,000 homes, schools, and public buildings. Having discussed the idea for some time before September 2017, the founder and director Alisha Brookes and some parents/teachers decided to open the school to facilitate one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, Special Needs children.

Excellence Learning Academy started in the Yogesh commercial complex and quickly outgrew the space which resulted in a move to a residential space in Madame Estate. The initial student count of the school in 2017 was 2 students which have now grown to 30 students in 2021. The school presently operates with a teaching staff of 5 Teachers, 1 Teacher Assistant, a School Operations Manager, a Director, and a 7-member School Advisory Board. The Excellence Learning Academy Schools is presently housed at Guadeloupe Road #3, St. Maarten in the area of Madame Estate.