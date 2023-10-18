WEVER UNVEILS VISION FOR A STRONGER AND SELF-RELIANT SINT MAARTEN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Christopher Wever has declared that he envisions a future where the island nation once again prioritizes its local expertise and talent. The Former Minister and Deputy Leader of the Unified Resilience Movement of Sint Maarten (URSM) is gearing up for the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 11, 2024, with a resounding call for a more self-reliant and self-sustaining Sint Maarten.

Wever also highlighted the need to shift the focus towards nurturing local expertise, saying, "We continue to invest in foreign expertise and forget to invest in our own local expertise. We need to start prioritizing incentives for our locals wanting to return home to finally be able to contribute to their country."

One of the pressing issues, as noted by Christopher Wever, is its blatant public announcements of lack of capacity within the government, which leads to delays in finalizing critical documents and decisions.

During a live broadcast of “Table Talk”, the podcast of the URSM party, it was Wever, that disclosed “The absence of a comprehensive vision plan for readjusting the education system to align with Sint Maarten's labor market requirements has been a significant concern. URSM emphasizes the importance of aligning the educational system with labor market needs to reduce the dependency on international or regional employees.”

He believes that the path to a stronger and more self-reliant Sint Maarten lies in investing in local professional development and creating strategies that cater to the nation's specific requirements. Rather than relying on external expertise, Wever envisions a Sint Maarten where local talent can thrive and lead in various sectors, ultimately contributing to the country's growth.

As Christopher Wever enters the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 11, 2024, he stands ready to be the catalyst for change that Sint Maarten needs. Their vision focuses on creating a more resilient, self-sufficient, and prosperous Sint Maarten, ensuring a brighter future for the nation and its people.