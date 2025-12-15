What You Need to Know about the CAPE Associate Degree. Your Direct Path to Global University Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - Have you ever wondered about St. Maarten Academy’s CAPE Programme? Are you thinking about your options after graduating high school? Then why not CAPE?

For parents and students seeking the ultimate regional qualification that is recognised and accepted by universities worldwide, the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Associate Degree Programme is the clear choice.

Offered by St. Maarten Academy, the CAPE programme is more than just a certificate; it is a two-year Associate Degree that provides specialised academic depth, regional relevance, and unparalleled university preparation all at a local and accessible cost.

While other programmes focus on a global framework, CAPE provides a pathway that is tailored to and championed by the Caribbean, while simultaneously securing global recognition.

Exceptional Results: Our local CAPE Division consistently achieves high pass rates. For the May/June 2025 sitting, all 58 students, who sat different combinations of courses from among 21 subjects offered, attained 100% passes, demonstrating that world-class excellence is happening right here on St. Maarten.

With exceptional results over the years, CAPE students have even topped the Caribbean on the regional Merit List (usually a top 10 regional ranking for a specific subject) for the years since its inception in 2014.

The institution has consistently achieved regional top 10 placements in the CAPE examinations from 2021 to 2025, with Digital Media being the most frequently recognized subject across all five years. The subject secured three placements in 2021, two in 2022 (including 4th place in Unit 1), and four in 2023, which notably included a first place for Unit 1.

The greatest subject diversity occurred in 2024, which yielded placements in Performing Arts Unit 1 (tied for 1st, 4th, and 9th), Information Technology Unit 1 (8th), and Digital Media Unit 2 (5th). This success continued into 2025, with Digital Media Unit 1 securing six placements, including first, second, fifth, and sixth place, alongside two top 10 placements in Performing Arts (5th and 9th).

A Recognised Associate Degree: Unlike a diploma or certificate, successful completion of the required units grants students an official Associate Degree (e.g., Associate of Science in Natural Sciences (Chemistry & Biology or Biology & Physics or Physics & Chemistry), Associate of Science (Mathematics/Information Technology) or Associate of Arts in Accounts/ Economics/ Entrepreneurship/Tourism). This valuable credential gives graduates a competitive edge, whether they pursue further studies or enter the workforce immediately.

The CAPE qualification provides a seamless transition to top universities across the world, especially North America and Europe. CAPE is widely accepted by universities in the United States and Canada; and in Europe, the CAPE Associate Degree carries the equivalence of the ‘Voortgezet Wetenschappelijk Ondersijs’ (VWO), which is the highest level of secondary education in the Dutch system.

Regional Focus: CAPE ensures students develop essential regional knowledge through compulsory subjects like Caribbean Studies, Integrated or Applied Mathematics, and Communication Studies, fostering a strong sense of identity, analytical, and communication skills - all vital for future leaders in the region.

Matriculation Advantages: Through articulation agreements, CAPE qualifications are easily transferred to numerous international universities, often granting students course exemptions, which can significantly reduce the cost and completion time of their undergraduate degree.

Specialization vs. Generalization: The Power of Depth

The CAPE structure allows students to focus on their passions and future career paths from day one, offering a depth of knowledge. It is designed to promote specialised and rigorous preparation by allowing students to group their subject choices (Units) into distinct Associate Degrees.

For instance, the Natural Sciences specialisation, focusing on subjects like Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, is ideal for students aiming for advanced degrees in Engineering, Medicine, and Pure Science.

The Business Studies specializations, encompassing Accounts, Management of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Economics, provide the perfect foundational knowledge for undergraduate studies in Finance, Law, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship.

Lastly, the General Studies specialisation, which can include subjects like Law, Literatures in English, Sociology, and Digital Media, offers the necessary flexibility and breadth for students pursuing degrees in the Humanities, Media, and legal fields. This specialisation ensures that students gain the depth of knowledge required by top-tier universities, signalling their genuine commitment to a specific area of study from the outset.

Students select subjects (Units) grouped into specialised degrees, ensuring a focused and rigorous preparation that signals a genuine commitment to a specific field of study.

Study Financing for CAPE

The Government of Sint Maarten's commitment to developing local talent is clearly demonstrated by its full support of the CAPE programme through the Division of Study Financing. Not only is CAPE offered locally, providing a highly cost-effective pre-university option, but successful completion of the required units also meets the academic criteria for recipients of Study Financing.

Furthermore, students who receive at least six unit passes with Grade I and no more than two Grade II’s, may even qualify for Study Financing on the grounds of the exceptional academic achievement, securing their path to tertiary education with dedicated government support.

Affordability and Accessibility

Choosing the CAPE Associate Degree Programme means accessing internationally recognised university preparation right here at home, making it a highly cost-effective choice for families on St. Maarten. It keeps our young people connected, while providing them with an internationally valued associate’s degree.

Don't just prepare for the future; claim it. The CAPE Associate Degree is your proven launchpad for regional leadership and global opportunity. Secure your placement and future success. Visit our website today at www.stmaartenacademy.com/cape or our Instagram page sma_capeprogramme@instagram.com, or join us on campus for our Open House on January 30, 2026!

CAPE students at AUC

CAPE Students participate in First Aid Training

A CAPE STUDENT LEARNING A MEDICAL PROCEDURE

Cape Entrep Student participate in Entrepreneurship Day

FUTURE DOCTORS AT AUC