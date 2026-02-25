WIB Addresses Irregular Activities in Isolated Incident. Customers Interests Safeguarded | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “At Windward Islands Bank (WIB), we value transparency and the trust and confidence of our customers is at the heart of everything we do,” WIB said in an official statement on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, involving irregular activities at the financial institution.

The official statement adds: “We recently addressed an incident involving irregular activities. In line with our policies and procedures we immediately investigated the matter, taken all necessary actions to safeguard the interests of our customers, and handed over our findings to the local authorities for further investigation.

“We have concluded that these irregularities constitute an isolated event and the integrity of our systems and operations is intact. We have ensured that no customers were disadvantaged. In accordance with applicable regulations, we have notified our regulatory authorities as well.

“To seek justice, further protect our customers’ interests and in line with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, our Bank continues to cooperate with the relevant authorities and stakeholders while their investigation continues.

“WIB remains firmly committed to operating with integrity, accountability, and a continued focus on maintaining the trust placed in us by our customers and the communities we serve,” the official WIB statement concludes.