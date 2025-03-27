WIB announces details on bank operations for Caribbean Guilder (XCG) introduction | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As we enter the final phase of launching the Caribbean Guilder (XCG), Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is taking key steps to ensure a smooth and secure transition for our customers.

Please take note of the following important updates to our services and operations in the lead-up to April 1st.

Service Adjustments: March 31st – April 1st

To accommodate necessary system updates and regulatory requirements:

On Monday, March 31st, all WIB branches will close early at 12:00 PM, as instructed by the Central Bank.

Between 3:00 AM and 6:30 AM on March 31st to April 1st, certain services—including POS terminals, Instant Payments, and debit cards—may be temporarily unavailable.

We will provide updates if there are any delays.

On Tuesday, April 1st, branches will open later than usual at 9:30 AM instead of 8:00 AM.

Our Personal and Business Online Banking system will be temporarily unavailable from 8:00 PM on March 31st to 11:00 AM on April 1st.

Our Corporate Online Banking system will be unavailable from 4:30 PM on March 31st to 9:00 AM on April 1st.

We encourage customers to follow our WIB Facebook page for timely updates during this period.

ATMs Availability of the Caribbean Guilder:

Throughout April, WIB will gradually restock its Bankomatiko/ATMs with Caribbean Guilders.

Weekly updates will be shared on our Facebook page, indicating which ATMs are dispensing the new currency.

The maximum ATM deposit limit remains NAf. 5,000 (or XCG 5.000,-).

ATMs that have not yet been updated will continue to dispense Antillean Guilders. These will remain legal tender for payments until June 30th, 2025.

Exchanging Antillean Guilders for Caribbean Guilders: WIB customers will have until March 31st, 2026, to exchange Antillean Guilders for Caribbean Guilders.

Customers can deposit Antillean Guilders into their account at any branch or more conveniently via Bankomatiko/ATM at our branch locations.

Business clients may continue to use the 24/7 Deposit service for both currencies throughout the transition period.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we take this historic step forward.

For more information and updates, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.