WIB Announces “Young Professionals in Progress” Seminar – Registration is Now Open | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As part of its 65th anniversary celebrations, The Windward Islands Bank Ltd. (WIB) is proud to launch a powerful new initiative designed to ignite the potential of St. Maarten’s next generation of leaders and homeowners.

The Young Professionals in Progress Seminar will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort, and promises an action-packed day of insight, inspiration, and practical takeaways. Registration is now open.

This free, in-person seminar is designed to provide young professionals with the tools they need to move forward—whether they are exploring the path to homeownership, looking to launch a business, or navigating the early stages of financial planning.

Attendees will benefit from a dynamic lineup of expert speakers, engaging panel discussions, and real-world stories from local entrepreneurs. Topics will include:

Building a strong business plan

Legal and permit considerations for business and homeownership

Understanding tax compliance and financial regulations

Navigating mortgage options and small business loans

Lessons and advice from professionals who have successfully navigated these journeys

“This event is about practical empowerment,” said Mrs. Daisy Carolus-Tyrol, Country Head of WIB. “We’re creating a space for young professionals to ask questions, explore opportunities, and gain the tools needed to make informed, forward-looking decisions. With a dynamic speaker lineup and real-world insights, it promises to be an action-packed day filled with learning, inspiration, and momentum.”

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Participants can register by scanning the QR code below

Stay up to date by following www.facebook.com/WindwardIslandsBank for additional event information, speaker spotlights, and exclusive previews.