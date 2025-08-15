WIB COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM WITH CORPORATE WORKSHOP FOR SELECTED HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Island Bank (WIB) recently concluded its highly anticipated Summer Internship Program with a dynamic Corporate Internship Workshop for the five high school students selected to participate in this year’s intake.

Launched as part of WIB’s ongoing commitment to youth development and education, the Summer Internship Program exposes high-performing students to real-world experiences across various banking departments. Selected from a competitive pool of applicants, this year’s interns demonstrated strong academic potential, leadership skills, and a keen interest in business and finance.

The one-day Corporate Internship Workshop, organized by Ms. Suella de Wind and Mrs. Naiomy Coffie-Pieters, featured an engaging agenda designed to deepen the interns’ understanding of the banking environment.

The Bank’s executive management team led the sessions, each offering valuable insights into key areas of the business. WIB Country Head, Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carlous, opened the day with an inspiring presentation on Leadership, setting the tone for the day. Mr. Rolando Tobias, General Manager of Retail Banking, provided an overview of the Bank’s product offerings, while Mrs. Julie Zambrini-Judd, Marketing and Communications Manager, emphasized the importance of marketing in customer engagement.

Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas, General Manager of Customer Experience, shared the Bank’s commitment to service excellence through the newly established Customer Experience Department. Mr. Vasco Daal, General Manager of Corporate Credit, delivered an interactive session on career development and workplace navigation. The day concluded with a discussion on Business Ethics led by Mrs. Solange Kohinor, Head of Operations, who spoke on the value of professionalism both in and beyond the workplace.

Throughout the day, the interns actively engaged with presenters, asked questions, and shared their own reflections on what they had learned. One intern remarked that the experience provided “a clearer understanding of how banking works and what it means to be a professional.”

WIB remains committed to investing in the leaders of tomorrow and looks forward to expanding its internship and mentorship opportunities in the future.

As Mrs. Daisy Carlous, Country Head of WIB, expressed: “It is our responsibility to ensure that when young people come to WIB, they leave better prepared, more confident, and better equipped than when they arrived. They are the future—and investing in them today strengthens the leaders of tomorrow.”