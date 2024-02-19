WIB elevates banking experience for Senior Citizens | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Windward Islands Bank (WIB) recently hosted an enlightening lecture for senior members, staff, and the board of the Sint Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation. The focus of the session was the introduction of the "New Personal Online Banking Experience," aiming to empower seniors with modern banking tools and knowledge.

During the session, attendees received comprehensive insights into the functionalities and benefits of the new online banking system of WIB. The senior citizens actively engaged with the presentation, asking pertinent questions, and receiving clear and concise responses tailored to their needs.

One notable comment came from a senior member who maintains accounts with other banks, commending WIB's online application for its user-friendly interface. This feedback underscores WIB's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience aligned with its vision of inclusivity and ensuring that "No one is left behind."

As part of its ongoing dedication to keeping senior members abreast of banking advancements, WIB announced plans for daily training and support sessions. These sessions will be held Monday to Friday from 9-11 am and 2-3 pm, designed to equip all clients with the skills to navigate and champion modern banking methods effectively.

"WIB takes immense pride in prioritizing the needs of our senior members and ensuring they have access to the latest banking technologies," said Mrs. Daisy Tyrol - Carolus, Country Head at Windward Islands Bank. "We are committed to providing unparalleled support and guidance as we continue to innovate and enhance the banking experience for all."