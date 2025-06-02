WIB Hosts Business & Corporate Online Banking Seminar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is pleased to announce a special Business & Corporate Online Banking Seminar taking place on June 18, 19, and 20 at its Main Branch in Philipsburg.

This free, informative seminar is designed to help business owners and corporate clients make the most of WIB’s digital banking platforms—Business Online Banking and WIBDirect Corporate.

Attendees will learn:

The purpose and key benefits of each platform

How to make payments and process real-time transfers

How to upload payroll and salary files securely

Tools to simplify account access, transactions, and approvals

Whether you're running a small business or managing a larger organization, this seminar will help you streamline operations, save time, and enhance financial control.

Space is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register early by scanning the QR code featured in WIB’s official communications and advertisements.

For more information, visit www.wib-bank.net