WIB Hosts Kompa Leon Pop-Up Event at Bush Road Digital Branch | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is pleased to invite the community to a Kompa Leon Pop-Up Event at the WIB Bush Road Digital Branch on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Whether you have heard about the Kompa Leon card and want to know more, or you are simply curious about what it offers, this is your chance to get answers directly from the WIB team.

The Kompa Leon credit card is designed for everyday life in St Maarten. It is available in Caribbean Guilders, offers 1% annual cashback on purchases, and is built to reward the spending customers are already doing. Groceries, fuel, everyday essentials. It adds up.

Stop by, ask your questions, and find out whether Kompa Leon is the right fit for you. WIB representatives will be on hand throughout the day to walk you through the benefits, help you understand how cashback works, and assist with applications on the spot.

Have questions about Kompa Leon? Come find us. We would love to show you what the card can do and help you get started. No appointment needed. Just come as you are.

The Kompa Leon Pop-Up Event is part of The Windward Islands Bank’s continued commitment to being present in the community and making it easy for customers to access financial products that work for their everyday lives.

We look forward to seeing you there.