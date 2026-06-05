WIB Marks World Environment Day by Empowering the Next Generation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In recognition of World Environment Day, the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is marking the occasion with a meaningful educational initiative designed to encourage environmental responsibility among the island’s youngest residents.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, embedded in how the bank operates, WIB is partnering with 17 public and private primary schools across St. Maarten through its “Keep it Clean, Keep it Green” initiative. This initiative will reach students in Groups 3, 4 and 5, approximately ages six to eight, creating a direct connection to the households they return to each afternoon.

At the center of the initiative is the distribution of reusable car litter bags to students. Branded with the “Keep it Clean, Keep it Green” message, each bag is a practical reminder that protecting St. Maarten begins with small, consistent actions. By placing these bags in family vehicles, WIB is counting on children to carry the message home, prompt conversations with their parents, and lead by example in their own communities.

Keeping St. Maarten clean is a shared responsibility that continues to require ongoing attention, WIB’s position, therefore, is that meaningful change requires more than awareness. It requires a shift in everyday behavior, and the most effective place to begin that shift is with children who are still forming their habits.

“If we want to see real change on our island, we all have a role to play, and that starts with the next generation. Through this initiative, we are empowering children with a simple but powerful message: Keep it Clean, Keep it Green. By placing these bags in family vehicles, we hope children will encourage conversations at home, remind their parents to dispose of waste properly, and ultimately lead by example.” Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Head of WIB, stated.

By engaging students at a young age, the initiative encourages habits that help keep St. Maarten clean and cared for. The school partnership reflects WIB’s commitment to the community, not only through financial services, but by supporting the people and the communities where we live.

Through this initiative, WIB reinforces a simple message: the future of our communities and our environment depend on the habits we build today and the example we set for those who come after us, a reminder at the heart of this global observance.