WIB Staff and clients organized food drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Windward Islands Bank (WIB) staff and clients collectively contributed canned goods and non-perishable food items in support of the efforts of Nanny Nurssy Foundation.

During the Christmas Holidays, three boxes marked “Food Drive – Helping families” were placed at all three WIB branches (Simpson Bay, Bush road, and Philipsburg) for staff and clients to drop-off items.

Over 15 bags were filled with goods from items contributed to help less fortunate persons in our community. The WIB team also assisted Nanny Nurssy Foundation with the delivery of items as well.

Nanny Nurssy Foundation is no stranger to the community with her care for the homeless, less fortunate, seniors and young mothers. WIB thanks those that contributed and the Nanny Nurssy team for partnering with WIB to help the needy in our community.

