WIB Staff donates license plates to Animal Welfare Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - For the fifth year in a row, the Staff of Windward Islands Bank (WIB) generously donated their 2022 license plates to the St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation “spay and neuter project”.

WIB’s colleague Suzannah Gitoroemakso whom is very fond of animals presented the staff license plates to the foundation’s representative Kathy Deher.

The St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation is a non-profit organization with dedicated volunteers and support of local veterinarians working to make St. Maarten animal friendly.

The donated license plates will be sold to visitors on the island, and can be found, along with other souvenirs at the Animal Welfare booth located near the Chesterfields Restaurant parking and visitor walkway.

Just imagine the promotional benefits of having our license plates hung in various countries. The funds collected from the plates and souvenir items are used to support the foundation’s spay and neuter project.

WIB, Your Partners in Progress encourages the community to support the Animal Welfare Foundation and donate old license plates.