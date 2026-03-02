WIB Supports Mustard Seed Special Needs Program in Alignment with Global Education and Partnership Goals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education and sustainable community development through its support of the Mustard Seed Special Needs Program, an initiative designed to provide children with special learning needs the additional support they deserve spearheaded by Foundation Catholic Education St Maarten (SKOS).

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals’; Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals, this initiative strengthens the teaching environment to ensure that every child can learn at their own pace and feel fully included in the classroom.

The Mustard Seed Program will provide adaptive learning tools, assistive devices, and specialized classroom materials to help educators better support students who require more structured or individualized attention. By equipping schools with these resources, the program enhances the ability of teachers to reach every learner effectively.

In addition to classroom support, the initiative includes targeted training for teachers and support staff. This professional development component builds the skills and confidence needed to guide students with special needs, ensuring that support is consistent, sustainable, and impactful over the long term.

WIB’s involvement reflects its ongoing dedication to inclusion, education, and meaningful community investment, in line with the bank’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG) commitments and its longstanding partnership with the Catholic Foundation.

“The Windward Islands Bank remains committed to fostering inclusion and supporting initiatives that uplift the people of St. Maarten,” said Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Manager of WIB. “This collaboration is a reflection of our dedication to ensuring that every child on our island has fair and equitable access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. We truly value our partnership with the Catholic Foundation and are honored to contribute to a program that will have a meaningful impact on students, their families, and our wider community.”

Mrs. Lilia Aventurin Hodge, representing the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten (SKOS), expressed appreciation for the support. “The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten ( SKOS) is dedicated to creating a Christ-centred learning environment where every child is encouraged to grow to his/her unique, full potential. Through a loving and respectful atmosphere, learning is made joyful and meaningful, nurturing the mind, heart, body and spirit. We, thank Windward Islands Bank for this contribution and we know it will be used to benefit students and teachers within the Mustard Seed Program.”

As St. Maarten continues to advance inclusive education, WIB remains proud to stand alongside community partners in creating stronger, more equitable learning environments for all.