WIB Supports Sustainable Sailing at the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Windward Islands Bank (WIB) has donated 300 reusable water bottles for teams and event staff participating in the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, taking place March 5 to 8, 2026.

The contribution supports the Regatta’s expanded water refill initiative aimed at reducing single use plastics and protecting Sint Maarten’s coastal and marine environment.

This year, the Regatta has strengthened its sustainability efforts by adding multiple EXOWATER refill stations throughout the Regatta Village. These stations allow sailors, volunteers, and visitors to easily refill their bottles during the four-day event.

By providing reusable bottles, WIB is helping broaden the reach of this initiative and encouraging more eco friendly habits during one of the island’s largest and most celebrated annual events.

“We are committed to doing our part, no matter the size of the step, to help reduce plastic waste and support sustainability goals,” said Emilia Connor Thomas, General Manager Customer Experience at WIB. “Providing reusable bottles is a practical way to show our ongoing commitment to the well being of the communities where we operate.”

Last year, the combined effort of refill access and reusable bottles was estimated to have prevented more than 5,000 single use plastic bottles from entering the island’s waste stream and delicate marine ecosystem. This year, WIB aims to help maintain that positive impact by encouraging participants and visitors to bring, refill, and reuse their bottles throughout race week.

WIB’s involvement in the Regatta aligns with the bank’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments. The initiative supports Sustainable Development Goal 12, which promotes responsible consumption and production by reducing single use plastics.

It also aligns with SDG 13 by encouraging climate conscious behaviour, and SDG 14 by contributing to the protection of marine ecosystems and coastal habitats.

As a long-standing partner in the community, WIB continues to take practical steps toward environmental responsibility. By supporting sustainability efforts both on and off the water, the bank reinforces its commitment to preserving the natural resources that sustain Sint Maarten’s people, culture, and economy.

WIB encourages the community, to reflect on how each of us can contribute to protecting Sint Maarten’s waters and environment. Whether it is choosing reusable options, reducing plastic consumption, or supporting sustainable initiatives, every effort matters.

No action is too small when it comes to preserving the natural beauty and marine ecosystems that sustain our people, culture, and economy.