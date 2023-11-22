WIB to distribute first phase of Bankomatiko plus Mastercard debit this Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) informs clients that it will begin the first phase of its mass distribution of the new Bankomatiko Plus Mastercard debit cards this Saturday, November 25th.

The first phase consists of new cards for all customers whose existing Maestro card expired in October or will expire in November and December.

The Bank will open its Pondfill location to clients from 9.00am to 4.00pm on Saturday in order for clients to collect their cards.

The WIB new Bankomatiko plus Mastercard debit was introduced during a launch ceremony in August and all existing Maestro cards will be replaced. Replacement of cards will occur in three phases, the first phase being all cards that expire in October, November, and December.

Clients will be informed once phases two and three are ready for distribution. WIB’s new Bankomatiko plus Mastercard debit offers many more features and benefits for clients.