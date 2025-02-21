WICSU-PSU and Minister of Labor Brug Collaborate for Groundbreaking Labor Symposium | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) is pleased to announce the upcoming Labor Symposium/Conference 2025, scheduled for May 13 - 15, 2025. This major event, themed “Empowering Workers & Employers – Know Your Rights, Build Your Future,” will provide a comprehensive platform for labor discussions and education on workplace rights and responsibilities.

A pivotal meeting was held between WICSU-PSU representatives and Honorable Minister of Labor, Mr. Brug, along with his team on February 17, 2025. During this meeting, the Minister expressed his full support and enthusiasm for the initiative, recognizing the symposium’s significance in strengthening labor relations in St. Maarten.

The Minister and his team emphasized the importance of ensuring that all employees are well-informed in their language of communication so that they would enjoy the benefits of the information that will be shared at the symposium.

The symposium will feature interactive sessions and breakout discussions led by professionals well-versed in labor law, human resources, and industrial relations. Key topics among others will include conflict resolution, the Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA) and Book 7, Title 10 of the Civil Code of St. Maarten, the role of the Human Resource (HR) departments, ILO conventions applicable to St. Maarten, The Committee for Civil Servants Unions (CCSU), the role of the Labor Department and the higher councils, Mental health and the workplace, harassment in the workplace, the Education law, and the role of educators and the workforce, communication and much more.

The target audience includes private, public, and semi-public sector employees, employers, management teams, and educators.

WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter stated, “This symposium is an essential step towards fostering a well-informed workforce and a more harmonious labor environment. We are excited to have the backing of the Minister of Labor and his team, who have given their blessing to this initiative. Their commitment to labor education and fair workplace practices is commendable.”

WICSU-PSU looks forward to engaging the wider community in this initiative and invites all relevant parties to participate in making this symposium a success.