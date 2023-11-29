WICSU-PSU Engages in Productive Meeting with Coast Guard Management on Function Book | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Windward Islands Public Service Union (WICSU-PSU) recently convened meetings on November 27 and 28, 2023, in Curacao with the Coast Guard transition team and Human Resource Manager, Mr. Berenos, along with his team. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the function book of the Coast Guard, addressing long-standing concerns raised by union members.

In attendance were representatives from various unions, including SEPPA Aruba, STRAF, ACOM, ABVO, and SAP. The collaborative session provided an opportunity for all parties to thoroughly examine the function book, which has been a topic of ongoing discussion. The meeting facilitated an open dialogue where the concerns of Coast Guard members were carefully noted.

The transition team, led by Ms. Magali van der Bunt-George, assured the union representatives that these concerns would be given due consideration. They committed to reviewing the points raised during the meeting and pledged to return with proposals early next year, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing the needs of Coast Guard personnel.

Additionally, WICSU-PSU gained valuable insights into the formation and functioning of the Coast Guard, not only for St. Maarten but for all Coast Guard Stations, including those in Curacao and Aruba. Acting Director of the Coast Guard Mvr. De Jong-Mercelina and Head of General Affairs, Ms. Zinck played instrumental roles in providing crucial information during the meeting. Their contributions are acknowledged and appreciated by WICSU-PSU as it navigates the discussions and decision-making processes for the benefit of Coast Guard members.

WICSU-PSU expresses gratitude for the transparency and cooperation demonstrated by Coast Guard Management and looks forward to continued collaboration in addressing the concerns of the dedicated members of the Coast Guard.