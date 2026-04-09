WICSU-PSU Signs Long-Awaited Agreement with Government on Fire Department Matters | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) is pleased to announce that, on April 9, 2026, an important and long-awaited agreement was signed between the Government of St. Maarten and representatives of both active and retired personnel of the Fire Department.

This agreement marks a significant step toward addressing longstanding concerns relating to placement, career progression, and compensation, which have affected Fire Department personnel for many years. Notably, the agreement also acknowledges the position of retired firefighters, whose years of dedicated service were impacted by historical discrepancies in placement and advancement.

Through this agreement, provisions have been established to address these longstanding issues in a structured manner, including mechanisms for reviewing past placements and exploring compensation where applicable. The inclusion of retired personnel in this process is a critical component, as it recognizes their contributions and ensures that their concerns are not overlooked.

WICSU-PSU underscores that this achievement is the result of persistent advocacy, dialogue, and the collective strength of its members, who remained committed to seeking fairness and justice. The Union commends the firefighters, both active and retired, for their resilience, unity, and professionalism throughout this process.

While this agreement represents a major milestone, the Union emphasizes that it is part of a broader ongoing process. The parties have committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to address any remaining matters and to further strengthen the framework governing the Fire Department.

WICSU-PSU remains dedicated to ensuring that the implementation of this agreement is carried out transparently and effectively, and that the rights, dignity, and well-being of all Fire Department personnel are upheld.