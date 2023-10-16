WIFOL CIFSEF extends agreement with Freegan Food | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a significant move towards alleviating poverty and supporting some of the most vulnerable groups in St. Maarten, Workers Institute for Organize Labor (WIFOL) and Caribbean Institute for Social Education Foundation (CIFSEF) under the leadership of Theophilus Thompson and Ashma Berkel is pleased to announce the extension of its rental agreement with the Freegan Food Foundation.

The partnership between WIFOL CIFSEF and the Freegan Food Foundation, a vital resource in the community, has been in effect for the past two years. The Freegan Food Foundation, operating a food bank and thrift shop from WIFOL property, has played a crucial role in providing low-cost items to the local community, aiding many families in need.

With the number of individuals requiring assistance on the rise, it is increasingly evident that both organizations share a common goal - to ensure the well-being and self-sustainability of the people of St. Maarten.

To this end, WIFOL CIFSEF recognizes the urgency of equipping community members with livelihood skills that will enable them to build more resilient and self-sustainable lives.

WIFOL-CIFSEF acknowledges the crucial role that Foresee Foundation/NPOwer and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) in offering technical facilitated by Jose Sommers. This support not only strengthened and supported us as a non-profit organization but also assisted in fostering positive collaborations.

This partnership extension represents a commitment to a brighter and more secure future for St. Maarten's residents. By working together, we aim to foster stronger, more resilient communities and empower individuals to improve their quality of life. WIFOL CIFSEF looks forward to many more positive collaborations within our communities, creating a brighter future for all.

About WIFOL CIFSEF:

Workers Institute for Organize Labor and The Caribbean Institute for Social Education Foundation (WIFOL - CIFSEF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the lives of individuals and families in St. Maarten. WIFOL CIFSEF works tirelessly to combat poverty, provide essential services, and support community development initiatives.

About Freegan Food Foundation:

Freegan Food Foundation is a community-based organization that operates a food bank and thrift shop, providing much-needed resources to those facing financial hardship in St. Maarten. Their mission is to reduce food waste and offer affordable goods to those in need while promoting self-sustainability and resilience.