Winair and Air Caraïbes Renew Interline Agreement, Expanding Connectivity in the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Winair and Air Caraïbes are pleased to announce the renewal of their interline agreement. This longstanding partnership offers passengers seamless travel experiences and convenient connections throughout the Caribbean region.

“We are very happy to continue our successful collaboration with Air Caraïbes,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO at Winair. “This renewed agreement strengthens our commitment to providing our passengers with a wider network and a smoother travel experience.”

“Collaborating with Winair will allow us to expand our offers for both Caribbean and European travelers, answering the increasing demand of this market over the past few years. We believe this agreement will create new business opportunities for local territories, reinforce our regional roots and enhance our customers' journey. We are confident this will positively impact the experience of our passengers." added Christine Ourmières-Widener, Air Caraibes President.

"We are delighted by the renewal of the interline agreement between Winair and Air Caraïbes. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing seamless travel experiences for our visitors. By expanding access to our beautiful island and the wider Caribbean, we are fostering tourism growth, strengthening regional ties, and showcasing the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of St. Maarten.” stated the Minister of tourism of St. Maarten, Grisha Heyliger- Marten.

The interline agreement between Winair and Air Caraïbes offers passengers several advantages:

Simplified travel: Passengers can book a single ticket for their entire journey, even if it involves flights on both airlines.

Seamless connections: Baggage can be checked through to the final destination, without re-check during transit and boarding passes are given for the whole journey at the checking.

More travel options:Passengers have access to a wider network of destinations served by both airlines.

Air Caraïbes connects Europe through Orly Airport (ORY) via Fort-de-France (FDF), and Sint Maarten (SXM) to all destinations on Winair’s extensive Caribbean network. This opens up a variety of exciting connection possibilities, for example:

Passengers flying from Paris (ORY) with Air Caraïbes can connect seamlessly with Winair at Sint Marteen (SXM) to idyllic island destinations like Antigua (ANU), St. Barthélemy (SBH), or Dominica (DOM), Saba (SAB), St. Eustatius (EUX), Tortola or St Kitts. Passengers traveling to Fort-de-France (FDF) can connect with Winair for Dominica.

By working together, Winair and Air Caraïbes are committed to providing passengers with the best possible travel experience in the Caribbean.