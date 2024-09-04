Winair announces new winter schedule that includes three new destinations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Winair reveals its new winter schedule, featuring three new routes that will connect travelers to the Caribbean islands of St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent.

These additions to our growing network will offer passengers more opportunities to conveniently and comfortably connect within the Caribbean region. The new routes will be operated with our modern ATR42-500 aircraft.

Starting November 15, 2024, Winair will operate 6 flights a week between St. Maarten and Barbados. In addition, Winair will also provide direct flights from Barbados to St. Lucia 2x weekly, Martinique 2x weekly and Dominica 3x weekly.

St. Lucia will receive 6 weekly flights from St. Maarten. In addition, these flights will connect St. Lucia to Dominica 3x weekly, to Barbados 2x weekly and once weekly to Fort de France as well as St. Vincent.

Also new to the network is St. Vincent. Winair will have 2 weekly flights between St. Maarten and St. Vincent and 1 weekly flight between St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

"Winair is further expanding our Caribbean network with the addition of these new routes. By offering 16 destinations and 40 routes, we're providing improved connectivity throughout the region,” states Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, “Whether you're a local resident or an international traveler connecting through our hubs, Winair offers a seamless and convenient travel experience. Our partnerships with airlines like Air Caraïbes, British Airways, Air France, and JetBlue further enhance our reach to Europe and North America, ensuring that our customers can easily explore more of Caribbean's diverse beauty."

Winair is proud to be the trusted and reliable airline in the Caribbean region, with a 63-year long history of providing a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. With a growing fleet of three (3) ATR42-500 and five (5) Twin Otters Winair looks confidently forward to this upcoming winter season. Our dedication to customer satisfaction is steadfast, and we are committed to pushing innovation, continuously improve and growing our services.

To celebrate the launch of these exciting new routes, Winair is offering special introductory fares starting at $89* for a limited time for travel dates between November 15 and December 15, 2024. Book your flight today on winair.sx to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.