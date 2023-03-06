WINAIR: Day Trip fare available for Saba and Statia | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - WINAIR is pleased to announce the resumption of the “Day Tripper Fare“ to both Saba and Statia. With the operational cutbacks that occurred post COVID, service to Saba and Statia was reduced due to diminished demand which greatly reduced WINAIR’s seat capacity throughout our entire route network. With the lifting of all COVID Travel restrictions customer confidence and demand is returning to our region.

WINAIR has increased service to Saba/Statia effective March 7/8 by three weekly flights which in addition to the current operating schedule of two daily flights to each Island a 21% capacity increase.

With this additional capacity we hope to encourage visitors to St. Maarten to visit these destinations for the day for a taste of our sister islands. For this reason, and with the assistance of Princess Juliana International Airport(PJIAE) WINAIR will offer “Day Tripper Fares’ of $152.15 USD Round Trip to Statia and $140.00 USD Round trip to Saba. Limited seats are available and rules and restrictions apply. Customers can check our website for more information or visit WINAIR’s sales office.