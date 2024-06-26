Winair Elaborates on Temporary Additional Flights Between Curaçao and Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - In light of the recent discussions on flights between Curaçao and St. Maarten, Winair wishes to address the current situation and provide clarity to our valued passengers amid ongoing speculations.

Following the sad demise of Jetair, we added 6 extra flights between 2 and 13 July. These extra flights are aimed at ensuring passengers can continue to travel between the islands without significant disruption for that period. Unfortunately, Winair is not allowed to do extra flights after this date. We recognize the inconvenience and hardship this situation causes for passengers who depend on reliable air travel between Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Winair challenges this decision, but from 14 July onwards we will only operate our regular daily flights between Curacao and St Maarten vv (and onwards to AUA/BON).

This means that currently from 14/07 onwards, only a handful of seats is still available on the route St Maarten – Curacao- St Maarten. This will hinder family visits, this will hinder tourism, this will hinder business. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. Unfortunately, our hands are tied.

We have full faith in the authorities to act with empathy and prioritize the needs of the people most affected by this development. We can add extra flights any time, should there be a development that justifies this. We like to thank our customers for their continued support and trust in Winair. We are committed to serving you with the highest standards of safety, comfort, and reliability.