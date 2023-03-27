WINAIR & KLM Flying Blue Frequent Flyer Cooperation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - WINAIR is pleased to announce our cooperation with KLM/ Air France Flying Blue loyalty program, which will take effect May 01, 2023, the local airline announced on Monday in a media statement.

With the KLM/Air France Flying Blue program, members receive mileage awards for travel with KLM/ Air France and its partners. Flying Blue members will be able to accrue and redeem miles for their entire trip including eligible WINAIR flights when flying with KLM and Air France.

In Q4 2023 Flying Blue members will accrue and redeem miles on WINAIR flights, when KLM/ Air France is not part of your itinerary.

“WINAIR is pleased to participate with KLM/AF in the Flying Blue program which rewards our mutual customers’ loyalty”, stated Mr. M.D. Cleaver, CEO & President of WINAIR.

Joining the Flying Blue program is free as well as easy! To join or learn more about the benefits and rewards of the Flying Blue Frequent Flyer program, go to flyingblue.com