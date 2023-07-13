WINAIR Launches Inaugural Flight to Curaçao and Aruba with new ATR-500 Aircraft | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - WINAIR is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural flight to Curaçao and Aruba this Friday July 14, 2023, utilizing our new ATR-500 series aircraft. This remarkable milestone marks a significant achievement for the WINAIR, as it introduces a new level of comfort and luxury to our customers.

In addition, WINAIR is now able to offer transportation between Curaçao - Aruba, Curaçao -Bonaire, and vice versa for all your travel needs. Complementing these services and for further expansion, WINAIR will be receiving a second ATR aircraft in the next several months.

The ATR-500, adorned in our own livery, boasting a brand-new interior with 48 comfortable leather seats, and a remarkable crew dedicated primarily to your safety and comfort. This aircraft sets a new standard for travel in the Caribbean Region. WINAIR is committed to providing an exceptional journey for all travelers, whether for business or pleasure.

The momentous achievement ushers in a new era for WINAIR and would not have been possible without the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire WINAIR team. Over the course of a year, they meticulously planned, overcame setbacks, worked diligently to ensure the smooth integration of the ATR-500 into our fleet while remaining disciplined and professional. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has brought us to this game changing conclusion.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aviation Capital, our lessor. Their partnership and collaboration have been invaluable throughout this process. Together, we have forged a strong bond and set the stage for a successful launch and continued partnership.

We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority who have worked hand in hand with us to realize this project. Their support and cooperation have been instrumental in making this inaugural flight a reality. We commend their diligence and commitment to ensuring a seamless integration of this new fleet type.

Finally, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all those who believed in us. To our Shareholders, Supervisory Board and our employees, we appreciate and applaud your unwavering support and confidence in our vision. Above all, we thank our customers, whose trust, confidence, and loyalty have been the driving force behind all of our successes.

As WINAIR embarks on this new exciting chapter, we invite our customers to join us in experiencing the the comfort and new benchmark this aircraft sets for regional travel. Please, book your tickets now and embark on a remarkable journey to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and other select WINAIR destinations with us.