Winair Strengthens Cabin Crew Safety with Intensive Self-Defense Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Winair proudly announces the successful completion of a full and comprehensive self-defense training program for its cabin crew, culminating in a hands-on exercise conducted within an ATR aircraft.

In an industry where unforeseen circumstances can arise, the safety and well-being of our cabin crew and passengers are paramount. Our dedicated cabin crew are the first line of defense in ensuring a secure and comfortable in- flight environment for all passengers. So, equipping them with the necessary skills to protect themselves and others is our top priority.

This recent course now enables our cabin crew to firstly de-escalate tempers and calm the situation, which is always the most preferable way for all concerned. However, should this not be possible, the crew now has the tools to take control of any situation.

Making it much more realistic, our cabin crew were able to practice all these new techniques within the confines of our ATR aircraft. By doing this, it provided them with invaluable real-world experience in handling most potential threats. Our crew are now empowered to respond effectively to disruptive or aggressive passenger behavior.

Edwin Hodge, Winair’s Director of Operations, stated, “Winair remains steadfast in its dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all our passengers. We believe that investing in our cabin crew's training is essential to maintaining the highest safety standards in the aviation industry.”

The course was conceived and taught brilliantly by Ms. Aarti Baran. She became the World Champion in 2010 in the specialized Martial Art of Japanese Jiu-Jitsu. For this course, she drew on her knowledge, developing skillful specialized moves to enhance safety protocols tailored specifically and exactly for the in-flight environment.

“This initiative is definitely a testament to Winair’s ongoing commitment to meet the highest standards of passenger and crew safety”, stated Aarti Baran, “Winair is ensured that its team is fully prepared for all eventualities.”

Aarti would welcome any inquiries from other Airlines and Companies.