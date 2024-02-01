Winair to support SMART 2024 with Regional Travel Agent Contest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Winair will increase its support for the 2024 edition of the St. Martin / St. Maarten Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART). This was announced by St. Maarten’s national carrier and organizing party SHTA.

As is done during its previous support, the airline offers a discounted rate for registered buyers and suppliers from its destinations via link at the event site SHTA.com/SMART. Amongst other initiatives to promote the important regional tourism event, a travel agent contest will be held, allowing return tickets for regional agents taking part in the event.

Winair is embracing the platform to showcase its expanded reach and growing influence as a regional carrier, as recent fleet expansions underscore Winair's commitment to growth and development. CEO Hans van de Velde expressed optimism, stating, " With the finalization of the rebuilding of our partner, Princess Juliana International Airport, ahead and Winair continuously looking for new horizons, this is a great moment to meet and strategize cooperation for the near future and beyond with our tourism partners."

SMARTs 16th edition will be held this April 8th to 11th at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. The tradeshow is organized by the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), the Office de Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme.

SMART 2024 opened its Early Bird Registration last week. Tourism businesses and those serving the industry are invited to join the principal tradeshow of the Northeastern Caribbean to connect to tourism firms foreign and domestic.

The event is the largest travel platform in the Northeastern Caribbean for foreign tour operators, OTA’s and travel agents to do business with local hoteliers, DMC’s and excursions. In addition, the presence of many large regional hotels and companies attracts further interested companies from the region and beyond, serving the region’s main industry.

Lower Early Bird Prices apply until February 28th. As SMARTs previous edition was wholly sold out, organizers encourage to ensure a spot on the tradeshow floor within this timeframe.

Interested parties can take up contact as of today with the SMART team at 1-721-542-0108 or office@shta.com or find booking and lodging information at SHTA.com/SMART.