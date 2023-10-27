WINAIR Welcomes Second ATR Aircraft to Fleet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - WINAIR is pleased to announce the arrival of its second ATR 42-500 aircraft. The new aircraft PJ-WIW arrived at SXM Airport on today October 27, 2023. From mid-November onwards, Winair will start its winter schedule with two ATR’s.

“We are excited to welcome our second ATR 42-500 aircraft to the fleet,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR. “The first ATR has been operating very well since its launch in July, and our customers have been impressed with the comfort and on time performance of the aircraft. With the addition of the second ATR, we will be able to offer our customers more frequencies to our destinations, especially Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire will see an increase of flights.”

WINAIR expresses its gratitude to the project team, especially Mr Marco London, WINAIR’s Quality Assurance Manager and project leader Mr. Michael Cleaver, as well as the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority for their dedication and hard work in bringing the second ATR aircraft to service.

“We couldn’t have done it without the hard work and dedication of our project team,” said Hans van de Velde. “And we are grateful to the SMCAA team for their continued support.”

WINAIR is confidently entering the winter season with its fleet of four Twin Otters and two ATR aircraft. With these Winair fleet extensions, and the developments at PJIAE, St. Maarten is in a great position to further grow the economy in a sustainable way.

Customers can expect more frequencies to their destinations and amazing low fares. More details about the new schedule and special low fares will be announced soon.