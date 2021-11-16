WINAIR wins regional Airline Award for Best Caribbean Airline 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Windward Islands Airways (WINAIR) is proud to have been selected “Best Caribbean Airline 2021” by the readers of the Caribbean Journal, the airline said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Some 53,000 votes were cast by readers of the Caribbean Journal declaring their respective favorites in the Caribbean, WINAIR said on Tuesday.

“WINAIR has overcome Hurricane Irma, Covid-19 pandemic and continues our efforts to serve the region, its people and visiting tourists. As we rebuild our network and company we must thank our entire staff, who have endured many challenges and sacrifices,” stated M. Cleaver, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WINAIR.

WINAIR will continue to provide and increase its services from the hub PJIAE in St. Maarten Post Covid-19 pandemic, the media statement concludes.