Wind Surf, HNLMS Groningen were in Port for Fuel Bunkering and Food Provisioning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The following vessels Wind Surf, and HNLMS Groningen were in port on Wednesday, April 15 after meeting national port entry requirements which includes stringent public health conditions under the prerogative of the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department that falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour.

The vessels were in port for fuel bunkering and food provisioning. Once the vessels complete this operational process, they depart St. Maarten or anchor out at sea.

The vessels crew are not allowed to disembark while the vessel is moored at one of the berthing piers.

Port St. Maarten has enhanced its sanitization measures throughout the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities via its “Sterile Port Protocol” since mid-March.

The “Sterile Port Protocol” falls under the scope of the Ordinance Public Health which is part of the International Health Regulations as issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The aforementioned is part of the ports procedures for responding to infectious disease situations and pandemic plan. A “Crisis Emergency Service Department” is in place to deal with in the initial phase any infectious disease until medical and public health officials arrive.

The port has protocols with stakeholders such as Port Agents/Handlers with respect to procedural details related to maritime health declarations. Vessel agents are aware of their role and the ship’s responsibility with the provision of the necessary documents required for entering the country.

The sailing cruise ship Wind Surf is from Windstar Cruise Line. Windstar Cruises operates a six-ship fleet of small sailing and all-suite ships visiting approximately 270 ports in 2018 sailing throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska, Canada and New England, and cruising year-round in Tahiti.

HNLMS Groningen is a Holland-class offshore patrol vessel operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy. The vessel is deployed in the Caribbean on counter-drug operations and coast guard duties.

