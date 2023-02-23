Windward Islands Bank Named Official Bank of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Next week, over 90 teams from 26 different nations will gather in Simpson Bay to race in the 43rd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. With these international race boats comes crew from neighboring islands and countries around the world, and Regatta sponsor Windward Islands Bank (WIB) ensures banking and transactions on island will be smooth sailing for all visitors.

As the official bank of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Windward Islands Bank is providing year-round banking services for the event, and during the regatta contactless payment terminals are made available for easy payments. WIB is also investing in the Regatta’s community projects, sending members of its staff to participate in the mangrove planting project with St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, EPIC and Nature Foundation St. Maarten.

“The partnership with WIB has been long-lasting and we are happy to continue it for the 43rd edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Besides the logistical support offered by Windward Islands Bank, they contribute to the community of St. Maarten, and we are proud to see their team join our mangrove planting project on Feb 28 and March 11,” said Regatta Director Michele Korteweg.

Over the past sixty years, The Windward Islands Bank has been instrumental in the development of St. Maarten, and lives by its slogan “Your Partner in Progress.” In addition to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, WIB is involved in many areas and organizations of the community and continues to support projects through donations and sponsoring.

“Windward Islands Bank is proud to be the banking partner of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. We are happy to be able to offer convenient contactless payment systems at the Regatta Village and are excited to be part of the mangrove planting project to give back to our beautiful island,” said Ferdinand R. Beauperthuy, Marketing & Public Relations for Windward Islands Bank.

From March 2-5, the Regatta Village Port de Plaisance will host a collection of local flavors and talent, with free entry for all Thursday-Saturday starting at 3 PM. Sailors and regatta fans will gather around the sustainably-built bar and enjoy their apres-sail libations of choice – whether it be a cold Heineken, glass of Veuve Clicquot, a Titos Vodka cocktail or a refreshing bottle of Fiji water. Check out local vendors and pop-up shops from Oris watches, Island 92, plus Shipwreck Shops and Sint Maarten Yacht Club to get your Regatta gear and CSA Racing Circuit shirts supported by Seahawk Paints. Enjoy all these Regatta Village amenities seamlessly with convenient tap payment systems provided by Windward Island Bank.

Following daily prize giving at 6 PM, local artists rock the Regatta Village stage through the evening until it’s time for the after-party! A selection of top venues from across the island will host the “Green Zone '' parties – from a day party to watch the race at the literal top-of-the-island venue Elev8 to Lotus Nightclub, Soggy Dollar Bar and Moonbar by night. On Sunday night, Grammy award winning artist Koffee graces the big stage at the Regatta Village and toasts the finale of the 43rd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. For more information and to buy tickets, visit heinekenregatta.com/schedule/ or purchase locally at Divico, Vandorp, Levi’s Marigot & Adolphus Richardson.