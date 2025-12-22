Windward Islands Bank Staff Spread Joy and Impact During Live Love Smile 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Under the banner Live Love Smile 2025 staff of The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) once again stepped outside the walls of banking and into the heart of the community during the weekend of December 5–7. With colour, care, and compassion, WIB employees united to deliver eight impactful community projects that touched the lives of children, seniors, vulnerable youth, and families across St. Maarten.

Live Love Smile has long been a signature initiative of the MCB Group—celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. What began two decades ago as a way to spread kindness during the holiday season has evolved into a powerful expression of purpose and partnership across the Dutch Caribbean.

This year, WIB proudly carried that legacy forward in St. Maarten with meaningful projects rooted in compassion, inclusion, and connection. “This initiative is more than a moment of giving—it’s about showing up for our community with heart,” said Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Manager of WIB.

“From painting murals to planting herbs, every project reflects the values of compassion, partnership, and progress that define who we are as a bank.”

Project Highlights

Brighten the Future

WIB volunteers revitalized the student hangout area at Sint Maarten Academy Business Vocational School with bold, uniform-inspired colours and a new Live Love Smile mural, offering over 200 students a vibrant, welcoming space to gather each day.

Growing Together

At the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, seniors and WIB staff bonded over a mini gardening activity—decorating pots, planting herbs, and creating lasting connections while enjoying festive steel pan music.

Healthy Habits, Happy Kids

67 students at Sister Borgia Primary School enjoyed a “Build Your Own Parfait” breakfast activity, where WIB staff encouraged healthy eating through fun, interactive nutrition lessons.

Family Fun Day for Seniors

WIB organized a joyful celebration for seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, including music, games, lunch, and educational talks. Caregivers and residents alike shared smiles and meaningful moments.

Blessing Bags

‘Blessing Bags’ filled with daily essentials and comfort items were packed and distributed by WIB teams to residents of Guided Living Home, Dr. J Foundation, and underserved individuals in targeted communities.

A Magical Christmas for Foundation Judicial & Institutional Services

WIB hosted a festive Santa party for 75 foster care children, complete with games, holiday treats, and a visit from Santa Claus bearing gifts—bringing joy and unforgettable memories to young hearts.

Lighting Up Simpson Bay

In the spirit of unity and sustainability, WIB staff and community members lit up Simpson Bay with solar-powered Christmas lights and reusable decorations, sharing cheer while promoting environmental awareness.

Dream Builders at UJIMA Home

Volunteers supported vulnerable youth with practical yard clean-up, spouting repairs, and a vision board workshop that encouraged them to dream big and build a brighter future.