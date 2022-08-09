Winners Announced of WBW 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – World Breastfeeding Week 2022 (WBW) that took place from Monday, August 1 to 7 under the theme, “Step up for Breastfeeding. Educate and Support” has concluded.

Section Youth Health Care which falls under the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), spearheaded Sint Maarten’s participation.

On Saturday, August 6, at the Mom to Mom Sit and Chat session, the winners of the 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest were announced and they received their prizes and gift certificates.

The winner of the photo contest was Danique Knaap, second runner-up Stacey Fiacre, third runner-up Orianda Hoendervangers, and the fourth participant was Kirsty Lo Moro.

The first activity that kicked off YHC activities for WBW 2022 was the organization of free Lactation Consultations that started on May 12.

The lactation consultation was done in collaboration with Women’s Health Services N.V. The free lactation consultation was for moms in their second trimester and for moms with questions about breastfeeding.

The second activity was launched in June and was the 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. Other activities included radio interviews, and a Mom to Mom Sip-n-Chat Session.

“Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival,” the World Health Organization (WHO) says. It further adds, “Breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

“Breastmilk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life.

“Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” the WHO concludes.

Section YHC which falls under CPS, says that WBW activities were part of CPSs annual calendar of health observances which is aimed at promoting health related issues and topics on a monthly basis.