Winners of the massive domino hunt ‘Fun Domino’ announced | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On March 8th, the prize ceremony for Fun Domino, Fun Miles' grand year-end promotion, occurred. Over the past months, the public has collected domino tiles and participated in a chance for fantastic prizes.

Participants could also join the online game "Spin the Wheel," where they could win various exciting prizes from Fun Miles' partners. The lucky winners of the main prizes are known, personally contacted, and congratulated by Fun Miles.

Fun Miles thanks all participants and partners and looks forward to organizing new, enjoyable campaigns.

Winners

Chevrolet Onix with a two-year operational lease from Real Auto, including two years of car insurance from an ENNIA broker and one year of fuel from Petro Plus (Nafl. 100 per month): 360901078418

A gift card of USD$ 3.000 from Kooyman: 360905768212

A weekend for 2 in Punta Cana Inc. flights, transfer, hotel stay, and activities from Maduro Travel St. Maarten: 360903973145

000 Fun Miles from WIB: 360907606568

1 Year of free selected menu items at Domino’s Pizza, KFC, and Carl & Sons: 360901039352

An electric scooter and trampoline from Top 1 Toys: 360901491553

Fun Miles congratulates all winners and thanks everyone for participating in the year-end campaign.

About Fun Miles

Fun Miles is the Caribbean's largest and most popular loyalty and redemption program.

Members constantly enjoy special offers, fun promotions, and campaigns. We advise those who want to take advantage of this to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit funmiles.net, and download the convenient smartphone app.