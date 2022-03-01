With double Miles until March 15th. Award-winning bakery Carl & Son’s now also serving Fun Miles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Fun Miles cardholders are in for a treat. They can now save and redeem their reward points at Carl & Son's Unique Bakery. This popular family-owned business has been synonymous with satisfying freshness since 1982, and was recently voted SXM's best bakery of 2021 by the readers of the Daily Herald.

To celebrate the introduction of Fun Miles, Carl & Son's will reward every purchase until March 15th with double Fun Miles.

About Carl & Son's

Carl & Son's has two central locations in Cole Bay and Philipsburg, both of which are treasure troves of freshly prepared delights. St. Maarteners flock there for fresh homemade bread, cakes, pastries, soups and sandwiches.

The team truly goes above and beyond when it comes to stunning custom wedding or birthday cakes. The recent award from the readers of the Daily Herald is well-deserved, and Fun Miles is proud to welcome Carl & Son's as a partner.

About Fun Miles

Fun Miles is the Caribbean's largest and most popular customer reward program. Cardholders are always enjoying special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. Those who do not want to miss out are highly recommended to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit funmiles.net and download the convenient free mobile app.

More information?

Please call Fun Miles customer service at +1 721 543 3300, send a message on WhatsApp to +5999 465 3300, visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmilessintmaarten.