WITU Addresses a Number of Issues. Commends Minister Samuel for Lengthening Summer Break | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Board of the Windward Islands Teachers’ Union (WITU) is elated to hear that the outgoing Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, plans to lengthen the summer break.

This should give public school teachers sufficient time to seek donations to provide the necessary materials lacking for their classes and students. We also applaud Minister Samuel for executing the professional development program, an initiative of former Minister of ECYS, Mr. Wycliff Smith, before leaving office in 2019.

Furthermore, we have taken note of the claims made by the minister and the Department of Public Education (DPE) regarding their investment in the well-being of educators.

However, despite these positive developments, it is disheartening to address the ongoing issues that have been neglected. The non-response to our two letters of grievances reflects a concerning lack of engagement and accountability.

Additionally, the lack of response from DPE to an applicant for a music teaching position, especially when Prins Willem Alexander School is in dire need of such a teacher, raises questions about the sincerity of the ministry's commitment to addressing the needs of educators and students alike.

Moreover, if the minister and DPE are genuinely invested in the well-being of teachers, why are educators waiting indefinitely to be placed in the correct salary scales? Furthermore, why is an assistant teacher leading a class on her own without any financial compensation? These are pressing concerns that demand immediate attention and resolution.

Another concern is the failure to provide timely and transparent communication regarding the results of the mold tests in room 9 (PWAS) and the adjacent office space (MLK); this is deeply troubling.

Such information is essential for the health and safety of both teachers and students, and the lack of transparency only exacerbates concerns about the department's commitment to the well-being of those within its care.

In light of these issues, we urge Minister Samuel and the Department of Public Education to prioritize addressing these pressing concerns and to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the well-being of educators and students alike.

It is imperative that concrete steps are taken to address these issues promptly and effectively to ensure a conducive learning and working environment for all. Furthermore, it is important to note that the deadline to respond to the second letter was Friday, March 22nd, at 5:00 pm.