WITU Attends Values Education Conference in Barbados | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson, explored the possible commitment of WITU to promote a values-based education by participating in the Values Education Conference held in Barbados from October 12th to 14th, 2023.

In light of the recent surge in negativity and unfounded claims within our country, Mr. Johnson expressed the critical need for a values-based society.

He said, "I believe that instilling values such as truth, right action, peace, love, and non-violence in our education system is paramount to building a more harmonious and equitable community."

Johnson added, "the Values Education Conference, placed a spotlight on these five human values, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for St.Maarten, the Caribbean region and beyond."

This international gathering was a momentous event that brought together delegates and experts from seventeen Caribbean countries, including fifteen member states of the Caribbean Community, as well as Curacao and St. Maarten.

The attendees explored strategies and exchanged ideas on how to enhance values education and its integration into the curriculum.

One of the core themes of the conference was the alignment with the United Nations' mandate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030, particularly concerning education.

The SSEHV (Sathya Sai Education in Human Values) Programme, discussed at the conference, was presented as a viable means for member countries of the United Nations to contribute to meeting their SDG goals, provided they choose to implement this valuable initiative.

Mr. Johnson's presence and active participation at the Values Education Conference served as a testament to his dedication to advancing education and fostering a values-based society on St. Maarten and within the wider Caribbean region.

"Our commitment to the cause, exemplifies the collective resolve to create a better, more harmonious St. Maarten through values-based education," Johnson concluded.