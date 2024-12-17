WITU Calls for Immediate Payment of 1% Lump Sum to Teachers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Islands Teachers’ Union (WITU) is urging subsidized school boards to expedite the payment of the 1% lump sum to teachers, as mandated by the Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs.

WITU has learned that some school boards intend to combine the 1% lump sum payment with the December salary, scheduled for distribution on December 20th. The union strongly opposes this decision as it contradicts both the wishes of our members and the explicit instructions of the Minister of Finance.

The Minister of Finance has directed the 1% lump sum to be distributed promptly, and the proposed December 20th payment date does not align with these instructions for immediate disbursement. Delaying the payment could further erode trust and morale among faculty members.

WITU is therefore calling on subsidized school boards to follow the example of other institutions that have already processed the lump sum payment. We trust that these school boards will act in the best interest of our members and rectify this situation promptly, Roxsana Pantophlet, WITU President said on Tuesday in a press statement.