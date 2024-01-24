WITU Expresses Disappointment in Delayed Payment of 2% Salary Indexing for Civil Servants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) voiced its disappointment today over the nonpayment of the 2% indexing of salaries for Civil Servants, a group that includes the dedicated Public Education staff.



WITU President Stuart Johnson expressed concern that amidst the distractions of noise and fake news seemingly plaguing the country, critical issues affecting the working class are being overlooked.



President Johnson also raised questions about the calculation of the 1% paid in December 2023 to Civil Servants and is urging the relevant authorities to provide a comprehensive breakdown for transparency and accountability.



Acknowledging the recent parliamentary election, President Johnson emphasized that regardless of the election results, there should be a commitment to continue addressing the needs of the working class.



"Has Government or certain parts of Government stopped working? It has been customary for January salaries to be paid earlier in the month. Why is it different this year? Are Civil servants seemingly being punished for something?" questioned Johnson.



Additionally, WITU has sought to proactively engage with subsidized school boards to address the lack of equity in the payment of the Cost of Living Adjustment for its members. However, there has been limited to no response being provided by a vast majority of subsidized school boards.



"I am always open for dialogue but when there is none, I can draw a conclusion and will take it back to my membership for a further mandate to proceed," Johnson stated.



"So let me be clear, I want the same payments such as Cost of Living Adjustment and the Vacation Allowance to be paid equally across the entire education field for all staff," Johnson emphatically stated.



Thus, in response to these pressing matters, WITU will be hosting its next General Membership meeting on Thursday, January 25 at 5:30pm at the WITU Office in Madame Estate.



All members of WITU are cordially invited to attend as crucial topics, including the salary indexing issue, will be addressed.



"WITU remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights and fair treatment of its members, ensuring their voices are heard in matters affecting their livelihoods," Johnson concluded.